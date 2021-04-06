ThoreCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,881.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $981.62 million and $45,881.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $11,323.87 or 0.19454369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00288572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.00753939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011896 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

