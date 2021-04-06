The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $653.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,946. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $166.29 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $755.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 223.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,274 shares of company stock worth $203,105,243. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.