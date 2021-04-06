The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

