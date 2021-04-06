The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.40

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.40 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 195.68 ($2.56), with a volume of 76634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £927.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.