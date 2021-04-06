The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON TMG opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £71.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.24. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other The Mission Group news, insider James Clifton sold 286,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £214,506 ($280,253.46).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

