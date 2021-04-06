The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 112,487 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,487 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EHTH opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

