The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,003,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,641 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,224,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.