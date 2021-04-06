The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.11 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

SJW stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

