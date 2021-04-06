The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Phreesia by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phreesia by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phreesia by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,526 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

