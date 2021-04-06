The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

