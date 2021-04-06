The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

