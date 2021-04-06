The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.