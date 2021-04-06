The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 60.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 77,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,207. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

