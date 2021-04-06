The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.84 on Friday. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $519.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. On average, analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 9.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

