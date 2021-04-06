The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,468,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.