The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

