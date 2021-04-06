The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

