The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Trading Up 0.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) shares were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 874,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,055,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

