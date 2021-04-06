The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.18

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 4587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $898.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

