Tezos Trading Up 34.3% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Tezos has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00010630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,540,919 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.