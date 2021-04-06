Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $661.75, but opened at $711.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $699.07, with a volume of 323,461 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock worth $65,348,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP grew its position in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $682.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.25. The stock has a market cap of $663.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.65, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

