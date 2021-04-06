TENA (TENA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $63,156.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENA has traded 559.3% higher against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

