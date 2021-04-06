Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Insider Mark D. Griffin Sells 249,437 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) insider Mark D. Griffin sold 249,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $8,231,421.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,700,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TLS stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $12,757,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

