Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.53.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.07. 1,274,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.66 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.59. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

