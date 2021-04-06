Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Nasdaq by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

