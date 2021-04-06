Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 54,200 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.18% of Lincoln National worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.