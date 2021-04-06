Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 116,823 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 674,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,823 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

