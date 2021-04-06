Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 17,300 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.26% of Robert Half International worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

