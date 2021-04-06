Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $4,214,321. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.