Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $21.32 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $725,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.18 and a 12-month high of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

