Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $251.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $293.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

