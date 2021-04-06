Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $784.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.40 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

