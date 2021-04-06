TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of TCG BDC worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGBD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

