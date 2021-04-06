Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 37,757 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,209.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

