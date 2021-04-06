Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Tata Motors has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

