Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue to support the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and talent might hinder bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead. Also, significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near term woes for the company. Given a high debt burden, Synovus does not seem to be well positioned in terms of liquidity.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.05.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

