Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,764,139 shares of company stock valued at $353,553,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

SYNH stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.