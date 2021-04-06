SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $76,269.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00452873 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.20 or 0.04418035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,896,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,394,862 tokens. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

