swisspartners Ltd. Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 1.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,428,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.89. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

