swisspartners Ltd. Takes $877,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,093,000 after purchasing an additional 157,821 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $12,326,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.04. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.