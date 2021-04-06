swisspartners Ltd. Takes $422,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 460,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,003,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

