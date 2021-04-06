swisspartners Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 74,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $882.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

