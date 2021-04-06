SVB Leerink Boosts Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target to $37.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BOLT traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other news, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 in the last 90 days.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

