Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRO opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -264.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Truist raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

