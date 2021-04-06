Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.85

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 8025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

