Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

ETR SBS opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.21. Stratec has a 52-week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52-week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

