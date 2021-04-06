Storj Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00004443 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $666.95 million and approximately $238.48 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00702992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,469,204 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

