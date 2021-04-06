Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,663,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

