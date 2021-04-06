Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

SLB stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.