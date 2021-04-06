Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 696,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 171,728 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $651,769,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

